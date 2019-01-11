Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hanson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 15th at 8:30 a.m. ET in Orlando, FL.



The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Lifeway Foods’ website at www.lifewaykefir.com , and will be achieved online through January 29, 2019.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across North America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.



