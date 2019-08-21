Lift & Co. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. (“Lift & Co.” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LIFT) (OTCQB:LFCOF) is pleased to announce results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended June 30, 2019. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. Additional details may be found in the Company’s financial statements and MD&A filed on SEDAR.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

The Company is pleased to report strong financial results during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Total revenue increased by 53% to $3,369,799, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase for the three-month period is the result of growth across all three of the Company’s segments: Trade Marketing, Data Insights and Event Marketing.

“We are pleased with the growth we continue to achieve across all revenue segments,” says Matei Olaru, CEO. “Specifically, the success of the CannSell platform and developments in Data Insights have positioned Lift & Co. to capture the ever-increasing spend on brand building across the industry.”

During this quarter, Lift & Co. launched an innovative brand building product – brand training modules – distributed to CannSellTM certified budtenders through the Company’s Trade Marketing platform. The brand training modules connect brands directly to budtenders through interactive content, allowing for direct brand-to-budtender communication while tracking budtender engagement with the content. Organigram Holdings Inc. was the first licensed producer to launch a module this quarter and the Company in the process of developing five additional modules already sold to various brands. The Company monetizes both the creation and the distribution of the brand training modules.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 increased by $1,164,235, an increase of 53% compared to the same period in the prior year

Trade Marketing revenues increased by $105,492, this revenue stream did not exist in the same period in the prior year

Data Insights revenues increased by $108,598, an increase of 162.6% compared to the same period in the prior year

Event Marketing revenues increased by $950,145, an increase of 44.4% compared to the same period in the prior year

FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Event Marketing, Another Record Expo: Over 20,000 visitors attended the Toronto Expo from June 6-9, 2019. This year the floor space for the expo was expanded to make way for additional booth space, increase visitor capacity and provide space for the addition of four new consumer-focused features, including a vape showcase, accessories zone, grow zone and wellness room. The expansion was well received, both booth space at the Toronto Expo and tickets to the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference sold out in advance of the event and the Company achieved record setting attendance. Lift & Co.’s inaugural Canadian Cannabis Week (“CCW”) welcomed a dozen events across Toronto in the week leading up to the Toronto Expo. CCW reinforces Lift & Co. as a global leader in connecting the industry’s preeminent thought leaders, brands and consumers with our Event Marketing platform and brings Toronto to the forefront as the global hub for the Cannabis Industry.





EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Scheduled for August 22, 2019 at 8:30am eastern time. The local and international participant dial-in numbers are as follows: Local – (+1) 866-211-3050; International – (+1) 647-689-6572; enter the conference ID: 4079639 to connect. Full details for the conference call webcast and playback numbers are available by clicking: here.

ABOUT LIFT & CO.



Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) is a publicly-traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

