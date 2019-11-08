Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Lift & Co. Corp.    LIFT   CA53227X1033

LIFT & CO. CORP.

(LIFT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Cannabis Products of 2019 Announced at the Sixth Annual Canadian Cannabis Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:46pm EST

Following the first full year of legalization, over 31,000 consumer votes on lift.co determined the top cannabis flower and oil products of 2019

Innovation of the Year goes to Solei Renew CBN Oil

7ACRES wins Brand of the Year for the second year in a row

Superette sweeps the newly added retail categories winning Top Retail Store—Single Location and Top Budtender, as well as Startup of the Year; Co-founder and CEO Mimi Lam wins Womxn in Weed-Trailblazer

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three weeks following the first anniversary of legalization, Lift & Co. (the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) tonight announced the top cannabis people, brands, organizations and products of 2019 at the sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards (“CCAs”) as selected by consumers and industry experts. A total of 32 awards were announced in both consumers’ choice and judged categories at a black-tie gala at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto, hosted by Big Brother Canada winner and cannabis ambassador Sarah Hanlon.

“The CCAs are the gold-standard for excellence in the industry, and provide award-winners a vital point of differentiation for their investors, partners and consumers going into the next highly competitive, highly regulated, year in Canadian cannabis,” said Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “I’m proud of the trusted platform Lift & Co. provides to elevate and help celebrate Canadian cannabis brands that are building the future of cannabis in Canada—the CCAs are one way we underscore our commitment to providing leading information to the industry each year.”

As the first CCAs edition to recognize a full year of legal recreational cannabis sales, consumers chose the top cannabis flower and oil products of the year with a record-setting 31,000+ votes. Consumers voted between August 23 and October 25 by sharing a product review and/or purchase receipt on Lift.co.

Select top products of the year included:

The top people, organizations and brands were determined by expert judging panels following a nationwide nomination process that took place between August 23 and September 20.

Highlights of winners in the industry-insider-judged categories include:

  • Retailer Superette, which took home awards in the inaugural Top Retail Store—Single Location and Top Budtender categories, as well as Startup of the Year and Co-founder and CEO Mimi Lam named as this year’s Womxn in Weed—Trailblazer,
  • Solei Renew CBN Oil won for Innovation of the Year for their proprietary THC-to-CBN conversion technique that helped launch the first CBN oil on the Canadian market,
  • Tweed x TerraCycle won the Top Non-Profit/Charity/Community Initiative for the development of the first national recycling program in the Canadian cannabis industry, and
  • 7ACRES resonated with the judging panel with their #RespectThePlant campaign to secure the Brand of the Year award. This is the second year in a row The Supreme Cannabis Company won this award.

These are the brands, people and products to watch in 2020. The full list of winners can be found below.

As the industry gathered to celebrate 2019 and look ahead to another year of growth and maturation, Employer of the Year winner TREC Brands—a Toronto cannabis brand house with a commitment to donate 10% of their profits to the community—launched the 10% for Good initiative at the CCAs and called on the industry in attendance to join them to build a positive legacy by focusing on the broader community. Attendees at the event, and now the public, can give to a choice of four Canadian charities as part of the campaign—Dress for Success Toronto, HXOUSE, Evergreen, and Cannabis Amnesty. Donations are open here until the end of the year.

Winner and gala images, b-roll and other assets can be found in this CCAs press kit.

Full List of 2019 Canadian Cannabis Award Winners

CONSUMERS’ CHOICE

The top cannabis products—dried flower, oil, capsules, sprays and pre-rolls—are determined by Canadian consumers. Votes were submitted via consumer cannabis reviews and uploaded purchase receipts to Lift.co between August 23 to October 25, 2019. Winners were determined by an algorithm that weighs the volume of submitted reviews and receipts against the overall product rating.

Cannabis Products:

Top Flower

Top Indica Flower
Pink Kush by San Rafael '71

Top Sativa Flower
Tangerine Dream by San Rafael '71

Top Hybrid Flower
Ruxton (Sour OG) by Broken Coast Cannabis

Top Oil:

Top High CBD Bottled Oil 
CBD 25:1 Oil by Aphria

Top High THC Bottled Oil
Rossignol by Organigram

Top Balanced Bottled Oil
Midnight Oil by MedReleaf

Top Cannabis Spray *NEW*
Sativa Oral Spray by Aurora Cannabis

Top Cannabis Capsules *NEW*
Argyle Softgels by Tweed

Top Pre-roll *NEW*

Top Sativa Dominant Preroll
Jean Guy Preroll by Good Supply

Top Indica Dominant Preroll
Subway Scientist Preroll by RIFF

Top Hybrid Preroll
Sense Preroll by Solei

JUDGED CATEGORIES

Nominees in categories for people, organizations, retail, cultivation, and accessories were collected via nomination submission to CanadianCannabisAwards.com between August 23 and September 20, 2019. Expert judging panels deliberated on the top nominees between September 20 and October 25, 2019. The top accessories of the year were determined by a first-ever budtender judging panel.

Organizations & People:

Entrepreneur of the Year *NEW*
Pat McCutcheon, CEO & Chairman of the Board & Keith Strachan, President & Director, MediPharm Labs

Startup of the Year
Superette

Womxn in Weed – Trailblazer
Mimi Lam, CEO & Co-Founder, Superette

Innovation of the Year
Solei Renew CBN Oil by Aphria

Top Non-Profit/Charity/Community Initiative
Tweed x TerraCycle national cannabis recycling program

Brand of the Year
7ACRES - The Supreme Cannabis Company

Employer of the Year
TREC Brands

Accessories:

Top Vaporizer
PAX 3, PAX Labs

Top Rolling Papers & Cones
Konehedz Pre-Rolled Cones by Konehedz

Top Pipe/Bong
Scorpion by Wolf Grinders

Top Home Growing Kit
Grobo Premium Grow Box by Grobo Premium

Retail:

Top Retail Store—Single Location *NEW*
Superette, 1306 Wellington St., Ottawa, Ontario

Top Budtender *NEW*
Ellen McKay from Superette, Ottawa, Ontario

Cultivation:

Top Testing Lab
Keystone Labs

Top Trimmer
Twister Trimmer by Keirton

Top Extraction Company
Valens GroWorks

Top Nutrients Company
BlueSky Organics

Top Lighting Company
LumiGrow

Top Master Grower *NEW*
Kevin Anderson, Head Grower, Broken Coast Cannabis

LIFT & CO. SPECIAL AWARDS

These award winners are selected by Lift & Co. staff to recognize contributors who positively impact the quality of the website's information and who help other consumers find the best products.

Top Lift & Co. Reviewer
Shane Sparks, @VapeTheBud

Top Lift & Co. Budtender Reviewer *NEW*
Sean O'Reilly, HighlyBearded

Thank you to our CCA Gala Partners: Aurora, CanMar Recruitment, the Cronos Group, Flowr, Integra, MNP, ND Supplies, Organigram, Quality Green, and Valens

About Lift & Co.
Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking statements
This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company.

Although Lift & Co. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lift & Co. Corp.

For further information:
Lift & Co.
Sara McMillen, Director Communications and Government Relations, Lift & Co.
smcmillen@lift.co
1-416-220-9536

Nikki Laoutaris, Communications Manager, Lift & Co.
nlaoutaris@lift.co
1-647-464-0148

Investor Relations:
Thesis Capital
Prit Singh, 905-510-7636, psingh@thesiscapital.ca


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65e89494-7b54-4c50-ba73-993d1993453f

Primary Logo

Superette - Retailer of the Year

Superette sweeps the newly added retail categories winning Top Retail Store—Single Location and Top Budtender, as well as Startup of the Year; Co-founder and CEO Mimi Lam wins Womxn in Weed-Trailblazer

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIFT & CO. CORP.
09:46pLIFT : Top Cannabis Products of 2019 Announced at the Sixth Annual Canadian Cann..
AQ
09:46pTop Cannabis Products of 2019 Announced at the Sixth Annual Canadian Cannabis..
GL
10/22Cannabis After 1.0—Top People of the Year Announced for 2019 Canadian C..
GL
10/15Lift & Co. Corp. Presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Ch..
NE
09/30Lift & Co. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Sharehol..
GL
09/27Lift & Co. Wins Multiple Business and Industry Awards in First Year of Legali..
GL
09/10Lift & Co. Launches Cohesion, a Nationwide Consumer Insights Platform to Chan..
GL
09/04SIXTH ANNUAL CANADIAN CANNABIS AWARD : First full year of consumer choice for re..
GL
08/21Lift & Co. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
08/153 million new cannabis consumers on horizon with legalization of “2.0 p..
GL
More news
Chart LIFT & CO. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lift & Co. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Matei Olaru Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart Miller Chairman
Katarzyna Malz Chief Financial Officer
Josh Kerbel Chief Technology Officer
Deborah E. Rosati Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFT & CO. CORP.-66.04%6
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)31.27%40 060
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.27%36 843
HAL TRUST8.04%12 872
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 510
KINNEVIK26.35%7 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group