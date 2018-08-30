LIG Assets, Inc. Addresses Recent Stock Trading Activity and Welcomes New Shareholders

NASHVILLE, TN , Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") addresses the following recent trading activity of the Company’s stock. On Wednesday, August 29th LIG Assets management became aware of an unaffiliated stock promotion entity informing their investor base about LIG Assets as an investment consideration. As a result, their efforts contributed to over 100 million of LIGA’s common stock shares being traded on the open market on August 29th.

LIG Assets President, Marvin Baker, states, “While we would encourage every investor to strongly consider investing in LIGA, we do not engage in, support in any way or condone any third party stock promotional entities attempting to interfere in the normal trading activity of LIGA stock or our shareholder’s investment decisions.” Chairman Aric Simons added, “LIGA is founded on principles of integrity and implementing its strategic business plan in an effective, profitable manner. Thus, management sees no necessity to artificially stimulate investor interest; the results speak for itself. LIGA will continue to operate with transparency and remain true to the commitments we have made to our valued shareholders who I believe are the best to be found anywhere in the OTC market.”

LIG Assets would also like to publicly disclose that no Company Officers or any member of the Company’s management team were involved in these promotional efforts in any way, and the Company has not and will not engage in any dilution of stock or conversion of any notes.

Baker states, “We certainly welcome the large amount of new shareholders and interested investors that are now aware of LIGA and our Company’s investment potential, as we remind our loyal shareholders that LIGA needs absolutely no help from anyone outside of the Company to confirm what we and they already know – LIGA is on the verge of constructing our first model home that will showcase and demonstrate LIGA’s amazing homes and technologies, and as I have stated publicly that when we complete our first LIGA home, we will be in a position to begin building and selling thousands of homes, and in fact, we are already lining up pre-sales and building contracts in several states. In addition, LIGA continues to progress developing its first complete subdivision of sustainable homes in Brentwood, Tennessee." Baker continues, “For the benefit of our recent new shareholders, please read the ‘About LIGA Homes’ section below for a very brief description of what LIGA does and why LIGA shareholders are so encouraged by their investment in our Company, and of course to invite them to attend our LIGA 2018 – 3rd Annual "Sustainability Impact Conference" on Monday, September 24th from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm CST at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC). Each and every speaker at the conference is a strategic partner of LIG Assets and has a financial stake in the Company or otherwise benefits from LIG Assets operations and success."

Additional conference details and the entire speaker list will be posted on the Company’s website, at www.LeaderinGreenAssets.com , and will be updated from time to time prior to the conference date. The conference is considered an "open house" as it will open its doors to anyone that wants to attend at no cost. However, since space is limited and lunch will be provided, we urge interested attendees to notify the Company, by email at Aric@LigAssets.net if they plan to attend.

LIG Assets has confirmed some of our speakers will include Chairman Aric Simons, LIGA's President and CEO of BGTV Direct Marvin Baker, Partner and Renowned Environmentalist Robert Plarr, LIGA's CEO Allan Gillis, President of LiveStor Jim Gillis, President of LIGA Homes Linda Byrd, Lig Developments Todd Hubbard, Buck Lake Ranch's Ron Weimer and CFO Doug Vaughn will all speak at the conference and many more will be announced soon. Additionally, LIGA will be updating attendees on the land acquisitions in Brentwood, Tennessee, Panama City Beach, Florida & Angola, Indiana and plan to demonstrate the progress of their other subsidiaries LiveStore America, LIG Developments, LIGA Homes, BGTV Direct & LIG Assets 20%-owned Earth Revival's stem cell / health & wellness centers products, and feature many of LIGA's state-of-the-art building materials / products. Speakers will further attest to their relationship and commitment to the new management team at LIG Assets, its strategic plans, advanced products, current respective industry climate, and further enable attendees to understand how these diverse resources will combine to change the way we build, improve healthy living, extend life, save on utilities, and improve the environment.

About the Nashville Entrepreneur Center:

The Entrepreneur Center (EC) became the front door for entrepreneurs aspiring to create companies in Nashville with the opening of its flagship facility at 105 Broadway in August of 2010. In June of 2013, the EC moved to its current location in one of the many Trolley Barns on Rolling Mill Hill.

Originally a vision of the Partnership 2010 initiatives of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the EC began in 2007 with the mission of raising the quality of resources available to Nashville's entrepreneurial and small business communities. The EC represents a partnership of local and state government support, private interests and the Nashville business community at-large. Please visit www.EC.co for more information.

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center

41 Peabody Street

Nashville, TN 37210

Tel: (615) 873-1257

URL: www.EC.co

About LIGA Homes:

LIGA Homes unique residential and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured recycled "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that are 100% mold, fungus, termite and rot resistant and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as famed environmentalist Robert Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by rain and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA Homes is now capable of providing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments – LIGA Homes is at the forefront of this new and improved direction for the green, sustainable and construction sectors.

For more information about LIGA Homes visit - www.LIGAHomes.com or contact the Company directly at 833-LIGAHOMES

General inquiries: ContactUs@LIGAHomes.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets .





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

