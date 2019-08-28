LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Horton World Solutions, LLC For Development of LIGA/HWS Branded Sustainable Homes and Buildings

Nashville, TN, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Horton World Solutions, LLC for the development of LIGA/HWS branded sustainable homes and buildings. The initial projects will be focused on up to four properties in Florida, the first being our flagship build in Panama City Beach with up to 3 more locations in Destin, followed by our Bella Serra Development in Brentwood, TN. The Panama City Beach home will be made available for promotional activities and sales purposes for both LIGA and HWS. LIGA will also arrange for film crews to film the construction process with the express intention of integrating the footage into a limited promotional series which will air on major television networks.

LIG Assets CEO, Dakota Forgione, stated, “We are extremely excited to be able to work hand in hand with a powerhouse in the real estate industry like Terry Horton and his team at Horton World Solutions, LLC. It has long been our goal to be able to build fully sustainable homes as Robert Plarr has envisioned and we are now closer than ever to making that a reality.” Lig Assets President, Marvin Baker, continued, “We at LIGA are looking to revolutionize the way homes are built. With the help of LIGA subsidiary BGTV Direct, we are going to show people why sustainable homes are the future of home building while also expanding our footprint along with HWS as the pioneers of this industry.”

Horton World Solutions (HWS) was born from Terry Horton’s belief, “We can do better!” HWS is committed to the advancement of a better quality of life through housing, using alternative solutions and emerging technology and construction methods and materials to provide better accessible housing solutions. HWS developed the ARISE home, the world’s most resilient and energy-efficient house, as part of their complete building system. HWS CEO, Terry Horton, stated, “The synergies between HWS and LIGA could not be more aligned. The opportunity our companies have to pioneer a change in the housing industry could not come at a better time.” Co-Founder of HWS, David Oberle, continued, “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the team at LIGA. Together we will achieve great things and forever change the way homes are built.”

Robert Plarr, the visionary behind Lig Assets sustainable homes, will play an instrumental role in the process as our companies bring sustainable homes to the masses. Robert Plarr stated, “Terry and myself share a similar vision and I look forward to being able to work with him to make this all reality. Where others fail, LIGA/HWS homes will prevail.”

A copy of the Memorandum of Understanding has been uploaded to our OTC Markets page and can be viewed here: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/229192/content. The company continues to make strides on all facets of our business and we look forward to updating shareholders in the near future. We will also be announcing a date for our 4th annual LIGA Conference in the near future.

About Horton World Solutions, LLC

We live within a global construction crisis. We at HWS are dedicated to doing our part, but we need your help. Over the next 50 years there will be a need for double the current amount of buildings. It will not be possible with traditional construction methods and materials. One day we hope our leadership in alternative solutions allows for no person to be in sub-standard housing, or inefficient buildings. We offer our technology to anyone who would like to build on their own, or we will build for you. We welcome other emerging technologies to assist us in the advancement of a better quality of life through housing. So please, share with us your ideas and your solutions.

Terry Horton co-founded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) with his brother, Don Horton in 1978. In the first four months of business, D.R. Horton achieved positive cash flow and delivered 117 homes with a $2.8 million net profit in the first year. By 2006, D.R. Horton had built more than 250,000 homes and generated in excess of $18 billion in revenue. Terry served as President of the DFW Division from 1981-2000 and was a member of the Board of Directors from 1992-2002. Terry has been profitable on every home under his management and subsequently every business endeavor he has undertaken.

In 2001, Terry and his son, Trent, formed Horton Capital Partners, LLC. The partnership has been involved in multiple projects from Texas to Florida to Hawaii. Notably, in 2005, the partnership planned, engineered, and entitled 4,500 units in McKinney, Texas. In 2006, the corporation became a financial partner in the luxurious Texas Hill Country community of Escondido, which Golf Week named among the top 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the nation in 2010. Terry and Trent launched Kindred Homes along with Glen Bellinger. Founded out of over 35 years of family history in residential building and property development, Kindred Homes is driven to put your family first.

Terry earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1973, and also attended the University of Central Arkansas from 1967-1969. Prior to entering the homebuilding industry, Terry built and operated the Medicare Pharmacy in his hometown of Marshall, Arkansas from 1974-1978.

Terry is currently an owner of a variety of homebuilding, construction, and development companies and serves on the Board of Directors for the World Evangelism Fellowship, a group that is involved in water well development in third world countries. Additionally, he is involved in the President’s Council of “A Defining Moment” which helps with AIDS education and treatment in Sub-Saharan Africa. Terry formerly served on the Board of Governors for The Vaquero Club (2002-2005) and on the International Mission Board (1988-1996). Terry became an ordained Southern Baptist Deacon in 1978.

For more information about HWS visit www.hwsglobal.com

About LIGA Homes:

LIGA Homes unique residential and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured recycled "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that are 100% mold, fungus, termite and rot resistant and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as famed environmentalist Robert Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by rain and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA Homes is now capable of providing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments – LIGA Homes is at the forefront of this new and improved direction for the green, sustainable and construction sectors.

For more information about LIGA Homes visit - www.LIGAHomes.com or contact the Company directly at 833-LIGAHOMES.

General inquiries: dakota@LIGAHomes.com

Bella Serra – Brentwood:

A Luxury Mediterranean hillside resort development offering the variety of custom single-family homes and the simplistic lifestyle living of condominium villas for the most discerning buyers of luxury living at its finest. The most unique feature of these homes will be the green sustainability factor built with consideration of the environment in mind. A high-quality luxury resort lifestyle community with wellness in mind while reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption to improve our quality of life. Derived from the Latin/Italian influence Bella meaning beautiful and Serra meaning views from a high place or high ridge as our community rests at one of the highest peaks in Brentwood with our ridgeline facing south into Brentwood/Franklin and the lower lined development facing toward Nashville.

Bella Serra is a concept development using sustainable building products brought to us by well-known Environmentalist Robert Plarr. Bella Serra will be Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s first fully sustainable community. A new approach to residential build application using light gauge steel framing versus wood framing with our high-quality magnesium oxide panels where the combination creates a sustainable structure resistant to 185 mph winds, water and mold resistant, fire resistant to 3500 degrees with a burn rate of 5 hours before the material begins to breakdown.

For more information about LIGA Homes’ disaster resistant homes and structures please contact our Company directly at -www.LIGAHomes.com or call us at 833-LIGAHOMES.

General inquiries: dakota@LIGAHomes.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments please visit the Company's website atwww.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

