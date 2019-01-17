Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Log in
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (LGND)
01/17/2019 | 08:01pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (“Ligand” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LGND). This investigation concerns whether Ligand has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report entitled “Pipeline Ligand Pipe Dream,” detailing sources of Ligand’s future revenues by drug candidate, showing how roughly 60% of the Company’s milestone payments stem from just two companies. The report alleges that some of Ligand’s partners have corporate addresses that are really a home or UPS box, or do not occupy their supposed address. Following this news, the price of Ligand shares fell $21.72, or approximately 16.5%, to close at $110.05 on January 16, 2019.

If you acquired Ligand securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.