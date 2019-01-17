Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (“Ligand” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LGND). This investigation concerns whether Ligand has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report entitled “Pipeline Ligand Pipe Dream,” detailing sources of Ligand’s future revenues by drug candidate, showing how roughly 60% of the Company’s milestone payments stem from just two companies. The report alleges that some of Ligand’s partners have corporate addresses that are really a home or UPS box, or do not occupy their supposed address. Following this news, the price of Ligand shares fell $21.72, or approximately 16.5%, to close at $110.05 on January 16, 2019.

