Ligand Pharmaceuticals : Announces Investment in Dianomi Therapeutics

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces
closing an investment in Dianomi Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical
company focused on improving the delivery and efficacy of large and
small molecules in the treatment of a variety of diseases and on
therapies for inflammatory diseases, such as osteoarthritis and pain.
Ligand paid a total of $3 million to Dianomi in exchange for 1) a tiered
royalty of two or three percent based on level of net sales for the
first five products to be approved using Dianomi’s patented Mineral
Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology and 2) a loan convertible into $1
million of equity at the next qualified financing. Ligand will provide
technical and scientific advisory assistance to Dianomi for one year.
Ligand will not incur any expenses to develop or commercialize any MCM
programs.
“We are pleased to invest in Dianomi as the company works to develop
therapeutics using its microparticle technology. MCM has a broad range
of applicability as well as the potential to improve and extend many of
the therapeutic benefits of both novel and existing drugs, similar to
Ligand’s Captisol technology. This investment helps fund a promising
company and will provide potential royalties to Ligand on products that
could complete development in the next several years and generate
revenue into the late 2030s,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer
of Ligand. “Our Shots-on-Goal business model is focused on assembling a
large and diversified portfolio of royalty contracts, and this
transaction is an example of the multiple investment approaches we are
pursuing to add programs to our portfolio.”
The MCM technology is a patented formulation technology designed to
improve dosing and patient compliance, safety and efficacy and/or
extended product life of biologics and small molecules. Traditional drug
delivery systems can often deliver biologics but struggle with
maintaining protein activity during treatment. The MCM technology mimics
the ability of human bones and teeth to store and protect biologics, and
provides greatly improved, sustained release delivery of active
biologics. MCM was developed in the laboratory of William Murphy, PhD,
Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, and
was patented under the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) with
issued patent coverage through 2037. Dianomi’s initial focus will be on
creating novel formulations of existing drugs in the osteoarthritis and
pain space.
About Mineral Coated Microparticle Technology
Mineral Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology is a platform designed to
mimic the natural properties of mineralized tissues (e.g. bones, teeth)
for preservation and controlled release of drug molecules without loss
of function. Artificial polymers have traditionally been used to
encapsulate drugs for local sustained administration; however this
approach disrupts both the structure and function of the drug. MCM
technology overcomes this limitation by providing a matrix that
naturally stabilizes the drug, which then elutes in a controlled manner
as the coating dissolves. The MCM particle and coating are manufactured
from generally recognized as safe (GRAS) materials in a scalable
process, with properties that can be tailored to the drug and its
intended application.
About Dianomi Therapeutics
Dianomi Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
optimizing the therapeutic profile of proven biologics to improve
patient dosing, safety, and efficacy. The company is advancing a
pipeline of next-generation treatments for inflammatory diseases,
targeting osteoarthritis and pain. The company’s proprietary Mineral
Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology mimics the ability of human bones
and teeth to store and protect biologics, and provides greatly improved,
sustained release delivery of active biologics. Barry Kurokawa,
Dianomi’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, has been a biotech
fund manager, including serving as a senior portfolio manager at
Invesco, for over 25 years. He has served on the boards of directors of
several private and public healthcare companies and currently is a board
member of Eirion Therapeutics, Inc. William Murphy, Ph.D., is Dianomi’s
Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, and is a Professor of
Biomedical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has
published more than 170 scientific manuscripts, filed over 50 patents
and co-founded several start-up companies. For more information, please
visit www.dianomitx.com.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring
technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop
medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by
providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product
revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate
cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to
participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable,
diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our
business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery,
early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We
partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do
best (late-stage development, regulatory management and
commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s Captisol®
platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified
cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and
stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic
animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono-and bispecific
therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple alliances,
licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading
pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer,
Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that
involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the
date of this report. These forward-looking statements include comments
regarding the capabilities of MCM technology and any drug candidates
that would be based on the use of MCM technology. Actual events or
results may differ from Ligand's expectations. For example, the
development of MCM and MCM-based products is entirely dependent on
Dianomi’s success and Ligand will have no ability to direct the
development program; Dianomi is subject to a wide variety of risks which
are applicable to all emerging growth companies, particularly those in
the biopharmaceutical industry; Dianomi requires substantial amounts of
additional financing, which it may be unable to obtain; patents covering
MCM technology could be challenged or may not provide the expected scope
of coverage; Dianomi needs to recruit and retain management, scientific
and other key personnel; there can be no assurance that Dianomi will be
able to successfully develop MCM and MCM-based products, including
initiation of any clinical trials, or that any clinical trials will be
successful or result in approval of any MCM-based products by the FDA or
any foreign regulatory authority; even if any MCM-based products are
approved, Dianomi may not successfully launch or commercialize them; and
other products that Ligand expects will be launched by partners may fail
their respective clinical development programs or may fail to launch
successfully or to be commercially successfully. Many of these risks
also apply to the other programs which comprise Ligand’s shots-on-goal
portfolio. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the
foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price. Additional
information concerning these and other important risk factors affecting
Ligand (including Ligand’s current reliance on revenues based on sales
of Promacta® and Kyprolis®, and various risks to
which Ligand’s Captisol® cyclodextrin operations are subject)
can be found in Ligand's prior periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (including its Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2018),
available at www.sec.gov,
as updated by future periodic and current reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Ligand disclaims any intent or
obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of
this press release. This caution is made under the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
