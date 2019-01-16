Log in
Ligand Pharmaceuticals : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Ligand Pharmaceuticals; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

01/16/2019 | 02:10pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Ligand") (NASDAQ: LGND).

On January 16, 2019, Andrew Left, managing editor of Citron Research ("Citron") published a report entitled "Citron Publishes the Smoking Gun on Ligand Pharmaceuticals". Specifically, Citron's report claims that investors were not given the truth about its pipeline of drugs stating "When a company wants investors to buy a stock based on pipeline/milestones but refuses to ever disclose them on a percentage basis that is a warning that should come with skull and crossbones. While Ligand was busy telling investors about the "Big 6", Citron went into every partnership and has backed out the truth that Ligand does not want you to see".

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Ligand shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-prosecutor-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-ligand-pharmaceuticals-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300779634.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


