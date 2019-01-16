Log in
01/16/2019 | 06:39pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) during the period May 9, 2017 through January 14, 2019, who have incurred losses on their investments in Ligand's securities.  Ligand investors should contact Robert Finkel at 877.370.7703 or at rfinkel@wolfpopper.com.

On January 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report entitled "Pipeline Ligand Pipe Dream," detailing its observations on Ligand's business. The report laid out the sources of future revenues by drug candidate, which showed how over 60% of Ligand's milestone payments come from just two companies. In addition, the report alleges that certain of Ligand's partners have corporate addresses that are really a home or UPS box, or do not occupy their supposed address.

As a result of the disclosure, Ligand's stock price fell over $23.00 per share or 18%, during trading on January 16, 2019.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors.  The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation.  See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
Robert Finkel
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Tel.: 877.370.7703
Fax: 877.370.7704
Email: rfinkel@wolfpopper.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-announces-investigation-on-behalf-of-investors-in-ligand-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-300779752.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
