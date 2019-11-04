Log in
LIGHT SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/04
20.21 BRL   -0.15%
LIGHT S A : Convening Request - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
BOND : Early Redemption
PU
LIGHT S A : Resignation of Board Member
PU
Bond: Early Redemption

11/04/2019 | 08:20pm EST

LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, and in addition to the Material Fact as of September 27, 2019, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, has made the early redemption in the amount of USD210 million, corresponding to 35% of the total amount of the bonds issued by its subsidiaries Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. and Light Energia S.A. in the equivalent amount of USD140 million and USD70 million, respectively.

The remaining balance of the bonds, in the amount of USD390 million, remains with the original maturity of May 2023, with redemption option from May 2021.

Rio de Janeiro, November 4, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 01:19:01 UTC
