Light : 17th issuance of debentures of Light Sesa and prior redemption of the bonds

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, the following financial operations have been approved:

The 17th issuance of unsecured simple debentures non-convertible into shares by its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light Sesa"), with restricted placement efforts, under CVM Instruction 476/09, in the total amount of R$1.0 billion. The proceeds will be allocated primarily to refinancing existing debt and strengthening working capital; and The prior redemption of 35% of the bonds issued by its subsidiaries Light Sesa and Light Energia S.A. ("Light Energia"), in the amount equivalent to USD210 million.

Additional information on the terms and conditions of such transactions is available in the minutes of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held today, filed on the CVM and RI websites.

Such transactions supplement the liability management activities already carried out by the Company with the funds from the offer for primary distribution of shares, concluded on July 17, 2019, as described below:

Prior redemption of the 14th issuance of the Light Sesa's debentures, in the amount of

R$328 million, subject to CDI + 3.5% p.a., maturing in March 2021; Termination of the swap operations in connection with the 9th issuance of the Light

Sesa's debentures, 1st series, in the total amount of R$101 million, at notional value of R$500 million, subject to IPCA + 7.82% p.a., maturing in May 2021; Prior payment of USD90 million, in the total amount of USD180 million, relating to the financing entered into by Light Sesa with Citibank N/A ("Citibank"), subject to CDI +

2.2% p.a., and the remaining balance subject to CDI + 1.5% p.a., maturing in August 2021; and Funds raised by Light Energia with Citibank, in the amount of USD80 million, subject to CDI + 1.30% p.a., subject to bullet maturity within two years.

Light will maintain the liability management agenda in order to optimize the debt profile, reduce the financial costs and, therefore, add value to its shareholders.

Rio de Janeiro, September 27, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.