LIGHT SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/19
20.08 BRL   -0.59%
06:50pLIGHT : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley
PU
07/17CLOSING : Restricted Oferring
PU
07/17LIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Light : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley

07/19/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, Article 12, paragraph 4th, of January 3, 2002, and in accordance with the letter received on July 17, 2019, informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

On July 12, 2019, Morgan Stanley (in an aggregate form, through its subsidiaries Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado and Fórmula XVI Fundo de Investimentos Multimercado Crédito Privado - Investimento no Exterior) achieved an equivalent position of 23.509.585 common shares of the Company which represents 7,8% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley informs that does not aim to change the Company's shares control or its administrative structure.

Rio de Janeiro, July 19, 2019

LIGHT S.A.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 22:49:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 922 M
EBIT 2019 1 210 M
Net income 2019 410 M
Debt 2019 7 512 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 6 103 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,51  BRL
Last Close Price 20,08  BRL
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA19.88%1 638
NEXTERA ENERGY INC22.17%101 707
ENEL30.04%74 858
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.04%65 371
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.34%62 119
IBERDROLA22.74%61 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
