Light : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, Article 12, paragraph 4th, of January 3, 2002, and in accordance with the letter received on July 17, 2019, informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

On July 12, 2019, Morgan Stanley (in an aggregate form, through its subsidiaries Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado and Fórmula XVI Fundo de Investimentos Multimercado Crédito Privado - Investimento no Exterior) achieved an equivalent position of 23.509.585 common shares of the Company which represents 7,8% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley informs that does not aim to change the Company's shares control or its administrative structure.

Rio de Janeiro, July 19, 2019

LIGHT S.A.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer