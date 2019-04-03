Light : Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English

Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its calendar of corporate events was updated on this date anticipating the disclosure of the annual

Income Statements in English from April 11 to April 5 2019.

The updated annual calendar of corporate events 2019 is available for consultation on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the Company (ri.light.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, April 3rd, 2019

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, IRO and Chief Business Development Officer