Light : Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English

Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English
Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its calendar of corporate events was updated on this date anticipating the disclosure of the annual
Income Statements in English from April 11 to April 5 2019.
The updated annual calendar of corporate events 2019 is available for consultation on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the Company (ri.light.com.br).
Rio de Janeiro, April 3rd, 2019
Luis Fernando Paroli Santos
CEO, IRO and Chief Business Development Officer
