LIGHT SA    LIGT3

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/03
21 BRL   -7.00%
07:32pLIGHT : Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English
PU
03/21MATERIAL FACT : Renova: Approval AES
PU
03/21MATERIAL FACT : Renova Reestructure
PU
Light : Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English

04/03/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Anticipation of the date - Disclosure of the Annual Income Statements in English

Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its calendar of corporate events was updated on this date anticipating the disclosure of the annual

Income Statements in English from April 11 to April 5 2019.

The updated annual calendar of corporate events 2019 is available for consultation on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the Company (ri.light.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, April 3rd, 2019

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, IRO and Chief Business Development Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:31:06 UTC
