Light : Calendar Of Corporate events

CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Corporate Name
LIGHT S.A.
Main Office Adress
Av. Marechal Floriano, 168 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20080-002
Homepage
|
www.light.com.br/ri
CFO, Investor
Name: Ana Marta Horta Veloso
|
Relations
and Participation
E-mail: ri@light.com.br
Control Officer
Telephone(s): +55 (21) 2211-2828
Newspapers
(and locations)
Diário Oficial - RJ
Diário Comercial - RJ
Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2018
EVENT
Forwarding via IPE1
03/28/2019
Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2018
|
Forwarding via ENET1
03/28/2019
Annual Financial Statements translated for English for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2018
|
Forwarding via IPE
04/05/2019
Reference Form related to the current fiscal year
|
|
Forwarding via ENET
05/31/2019
1 CVM Systems
Quarterly Information- ITR
EVENT - Forwarding via ENET
DATE
For the 1st quarter
05/15/2019
For the 2nd quarter
08/14/2019
For the 3rd quarter
11/06/2019
Quarterly Information translated for English
EVENT - Forwarding via IPE
For the 1st quaret
05/23/2019
For the 2nd quarter
08/23/2019
For the 3rd quarter
11/21/2019
Annual General Meeting
EVENT
Forwarding of the Administration Proposal via IPE
03/28/2019
Forwarding of the Call Notice via IPE
03/28/2019
Annual General Meeting
04/29/2019
Forwarding of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting via IPE
04/29/2019
EVENT
Teleconference (Disclosure of 4Q18 results)
03/29/2019
Teleconference (Disclosure of 1Q19 results)
05/16/2019
Teleconference (Disclosure of 2Q19 results)
08/16/2019
Teleconference (Disclosure of 3Q19 results)
11/07/2019
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 22:45:10 UTC
|Sales 2019
|11 919 M
|EBIT 2019
|1 209 M
|Net income 2019
|421 M
|Debt 2019
|7 428 M
|Yield 2019
|1,92%
|P/E ratio 2019
|12,4x
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,90x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,14x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,08x
|Capitalization
|6 194 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
20,86 BRL
|Last Close Price
20,38 BRL
|Spread / Highest target
29,5%
|Spread / Average Target
2,37%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-11,7%