LIGHT SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/14
19.7 BRL   -3.34%
09:17pLIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
08/09LIGHT : Change in the 2T19 Earnings Release Date
PU
08/09LIGHT : Prepayment - 14th Issuance Debentures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Light : Calendar of Corporate Events

08/14/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Corporate Name

LIGHT S.A.

Main Office Adress

Av. Marechal Floriano, 168 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20080-002

Homepage

www.light.com.br/ri

CFO, Investor

Name: Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Relations

and Participation

E-mail: ri@light.com.br

Control Officer

Telephone(s): +55 (21) 2211-7032

Person in Charge of

Name: Rodrigo Vilela

Investor Relations

E-mail: rodrigo.vilela@light.com.br

Telephone(s): +55 (21) 2211-7032

Newspapers

(and locations)

Diário Oficial - RJ

where

it

publishes its

Diário Comercial - RJ

corporate notices

Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2018

EVENT

DATE

Forwarding via IPE1

03/28/2019

Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2018

EVENT

DATE

Forwarding via ENET1

03/28/2019

Annual Financial Statements translated for English for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2018

EVENT

DATE

Forwarding via IPE

04/05/2019

Reference Form related to the current fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Forwarding via ENET

05/31/2019

1 CVM Systems

.2.

Quarterly Information- ITR

EVENT - Forwarding via ENET

DATE

For the 1st quarter

05/15/2019

For the 2nd quarter

08/15/2019

For the 3rd quarter

11/06/2019

Quarterly Information translated for English

EVENT - Forwarding via IPE

DATE

For the 1st quaret

05/23/2019

For the 2nd quarter

08/26/2019

For the 3rd quarter

11/21/2019

Annual General Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Forwarding of the Administration Proposal via IPE

03/28/2019

Forwarding of the Call Notice via IPE

03/28/2019

Annual General Meeting

04/29/2019

Forwarding of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting via IPE

04/29/2019

Teleconference

EVENT

DATE

Teleconference (Disclosure of 4Q18 results)

03/29/2019

Teleconference (Disclosure of 1Q19 results)

05/16/2019

Teleconference (Disclosure of 2Q19 results)

08/16/2019

Teleconference (Disclosure of 3Q19 results)

11/07/2019

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:16:10 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 919 M
EBIT 2019 1 209 M
Net income 2019 421 M
Debt 2019 7 428 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 5 988 M
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,86  BRL
Last Close Price 19,70  BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA23.27%1 562
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.05%103 304
ENEL SPA20.50%69 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.08%65 443
IBERDROLA27.27%63 592
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.49%60 559
