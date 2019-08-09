Light : Change in the 2T19 Earnings Release Date

Log in
LIGHT SA    LIGT3

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/09
20.38 BRL   -1.55%
07/19LIGHT : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley
PU
07/17CLOSING : Restricted Oferring
PU
07/17LIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Change in the 2Q19 Earnings Release Date

08/09/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change in the 2Q19 Earnings Release Date

Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that changed the 2Q19 Earnings Release date to August 14, 2019, after the trading session.

The teleconference/webcast in Portuguese will be held on August 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. (BRT) and in English

at 3 p.m. (BRT)/ 2 p.m. (EDT NY).

Please find bellow the connection details:

Participants calling from Brazil: +55 11 2188-0155

Participants calling from other countries: +1 646 843-6054

Access code: Light

Rio de Janeiro, August 09, 2019.

LIGHT S.A.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 22:45:10 UTC
