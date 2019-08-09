Light : Change in the 2T19 Earnings Release Date

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change in the 2Q19 Earnings Release Date

Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that changed the 2Q19 Earnings Release date to August 14, 2019, after the trading session.

The teleconference/webcast in Portuguese will be held on August 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. (BRT) and in English

at 3 p.m. (BRT)/ 2 p.m. (EDT NY).

Please find bellow the connection details:

Participants calling from Brazil: +55 11 2188-0155

Participants calling from other countries: +1 646 843-6054

Access code: Light

Rio de Janeiro, August 09, 2019.

LIGHT S.A.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer