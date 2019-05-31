Light : Change in the Board of Executive Officers

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0026316-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd , 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved:

Dismissal of Mr. Luis Fernando de Almeida Guimarães as Chief Energy Officer

Election of Mrs. Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral as Chief Energy Officer

Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral Chief Energy Officer Election of Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes as Chief HR and Corporate Management

Officer

The company informs that Mrs. Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, a Master's degree in Industrial-Finance Engineering at PUC-RIO, an MBA in Marketing from COPPEAD/UFRJ and MBA in Business Administration from Fundação Dom Cabral. Mrs. Alessandra has extensive and consolidated experience in corporate development, served as CEO of Energisa Trading (2014), Executive Director of Energisa Trading and Corporate Director of Market (2010-2013), Corporate Director of Market and Trading (2004-2010) and Manager responsible for the Forecast of Energy Demand of Light (2002- 2004).

Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Candido Mendes University, and MBA in finance from IBMEC. Mr. Claudio served in the Board of Executive Officers, during the period from 2015 to 2017, in BNDES between 1984 to 2015 and 2017 to 2019, in positions as: Presidential Advisory (2018-2019), Superintendent of the capital market area (2017-2018), Superintendent of indirect operations BNDES area (2003-2015), Executive Manager and Chief of Department (1993-2003).

The Executive Board of Light S.A. is hereby constituted: