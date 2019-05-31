Log in
Light : Change in the Board of Executive Officers

05/31/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0026316-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd , 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved:

  • Dismissal of Mr. Luis Fernando de Almeida Guimarães as Chief Energy Officer
  • Election of Mrs. Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral as Chief Energy Officer
  • Election of Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes as Chief HR and Corporate Management
    Officer

The company informs that Mrs. Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, a Master's degree in Industrial-Finance Engineering at PUC-RIO, an MBA in Marketing from COPPEAD/UFRJ and MBA in Business Administration from Fundação Dom Cabral. Mrs. Alessandra has extensive and consolidated experience in corporate development, served as CEO of Energisa Trading (2014), Executive Director of Energisa Trading and Corporate Director of Market (2010-2013), Corporate Director of Market and Trading (2004-2010) and Manager responsible for the Forecast of Energy Demand of Light (2002- 2004).

Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Candido Mendes University, and MBA in finance from IBMEC. Mr. Claudio served in the Board of Executive Officers, during the period from 2015 to 2017, in BNDES between 1984 to 2015 and 2017 to 2019, in positions as: Presidential Advisory (2018-2019), Superintendent of the capital market area (2017-2018), Superintendent of indirect operations BNDES area (2003-2015), Executive Manager and Chief of Department (1993-2003).

The Executive Board of Light S.A. is hereby constituted:

Board of Executive Officers

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Caixeta Barroso

Chief Financial Officer

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Business Development and Investor

Relations Officer

Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes

Chief HR and Corporate Management

Officer

Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral

Chief Energy Officer

Ana Marta Horta Veloso (Interim)

Chief Commercial Officer

Dalmer Alves de Souza

Chief Engineering Officer

Fernando Antônio Fagundes Reis

Chief Legal Officer

Ronald Cavalcante de Freitas

Chief Communications Officer

Finally, the Board of Directors registered its appreciation and praised the excellent tenure of Mr. Luis Fernando de Almeida Guimarães, recognizing his ability to add significant value to the Company and highlighting his leadership qualities, dedication and competence at the helm of Light Group.

Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2019.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 23:33:03 UTC
