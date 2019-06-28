Light : Change in the Board of Executive Officers

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0026316-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd , 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved:

Dismissal of Mr. Ronald Cavalcante de Freitas as Chief Communications Officer

Dismissal of Mr.Fernando Antonio Fagundes Reis as Chief Legal Officer

Dismissal of Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza as Chief Engineering Officer

Election of Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza as Chief Commercial Officer

Election of Mr. Marcus Auguste Pimenta as Chief Engineering Officer

Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Veiga de Almeida, an Executive MBA in Business Management from IBMEC Business School (2007), Post graduation in Oil and Gas Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense (2006) and in Economic and Financial Evaluation of Projects from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (2000). At Light, he acted as Head of the Commercial and Field Service. Worked as Head of Distribution from 2014 to 2016. From 2017 until the present day he held the position of Chief Engineering Officer.

Mr. Marcus Auguste Pimenta holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho, an Executive MBA in Business Management for the Eletric Sector from IBMEC, Postgraduation Economic and Financial Evaluation of Projects from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and Maintenance Engineering from COPPEAD-RJ. Worked as Corporative Solution Manager at Enel (2014/2015). At Light, served as Maintenance and High Voltage Operation Manager at Light (07.2015 to 2016) and as Head of Field Service (11.2016 to 06.2019). Twenty-two years of career in the Energy Segments in Light and Enel Groups.

The company informs that the CEO Mrs. Ana Marta Horta Veloso will temporarily hold the position of Chief Communications Officer and Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes as Chief Legal Officer.

The Executive Board of Light S.A. is hereby constituted: