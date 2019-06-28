Log in
LIGHT SA    LIGT3

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/28
19.38 BRL   -0.10%
News 
Light : Change in the Board of Executive Officers

06/28/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0026316-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd , 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved:

  • Dismissal of Mr. Ronald Cavalcante de Freitas as Chief Communications Officer
  • Dismissal of Mr.Fernando Antonio Fagundes Reis as Chief Legal Officer
  • Dismissal of Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza as Chief Engineering Officer
  • Election of Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza as Chief Commercial Officer
  • Election of Mr. Marcus Auguste Pimenta as Chief Engineering Officer

Mr. Dalmer Alves de Souza holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Veiga de Almeida, an Executive MBA in Business Management from IBMEC Business School (2007), Post graduation in Oil and Gas Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense (2006) and in Economic and Financial Evaluation of Projects from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (2000). At Light, he acted as Head of the Commercial and Field Service. Worked as Head of Distribution from 2014 to 2016. From 2017 until the present day he held the position of Chief Engineering Officer.

Mr. Marcus Auguste Pimenta holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho, an Executive MBA in Business Management for the Eletric Sector from IBMEC, Postgraduation Economic and Financial Evaluation of Projects from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and Maintenance Engineering from COPPEAD-RJ. Worked as Corporative Solution Manager at Enel (2014/2015). At Light, served as Maintenance and High Voltage Operation Manager at Light (07.2015 to 2016) and as Head of Field Service (11.2016 to 06.2019). Twenty-two years of career in the Energy Segments in Light and Enel Groups.

The company informs that the CEO Mrs. Ana Marta Horta Veloso will temporarily hold the position of Chief Communications Officer and Mr. Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes as Chief Legal Officer.

The Executive Board of Light S.A. is hereby constituted:

Board of Executive Officers

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Caixeta Barroso

Chief Financial Officer

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Business Development and Investor

Relations Officer

Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes

Chief HR and Corporate Management

Officer

Alessandra Genu Dutra Amaral

Chief Energy Officer

Dalmer Alves de Souza

Chief Commercial Officer

Marcus Auguste Pimenta

Chief Engineering Officer

Claudio Bernardo Guimarães de Moraes

Chief Legal Officer

(Interim)

Ana Marta Horta Veloso (Interim)

Chief Communications Officer

Finally, the Board of Directors registered its appreciation and praised the excellent tenure of Mr. Ronald Cavalcante de Freitas and Mr.Fernando Antonio Fagundes Reis, recognizing its abilities to add significant value to the Company and highlighting its leadership qualities, dedication and competence at the helm of Light Group.

Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2019.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 23:52:01 UTC
