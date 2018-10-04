Light : ESCO - Share Purchase and Sale Agreement

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company"), under the terms of Instruction No. 358, dated as of January 3, 2002 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that concluded today the sale of all shares held by the Company in Light Esco - Prestação de Serviços S.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to Ecogen Brasil Soluções Energéticas S.A. ("Ecogen").

After full completion of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement precedent conditions, including the approval of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the transaction was concluded with the payment of R$ 43,377,000.00 (forty-three million and three hundred and seventy-seven thousand reais) by Ecogen, after deducting the debt balances. As a consequence of the conclusion of the balance for this operation, any adjustments in the price may still occur within a period of up to 60 (sixty) days.

Rio de Janeiro, October 4th, 2018.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer