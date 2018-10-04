Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Light : ESCO - Share Purchase and Sale Agreement

10/04/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company"), under the terms of Instruction No. 358, dated as of January 3, 2002 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that concluded today the sale of all shares held by the Company in Light Esco - Prestação de Serviços S.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to Ecogen Brasil Soluções Energéticas S.A. ("Ecogen").

After full completion of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement precedent conditions, including the approval of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the transaction was concluded with the payment of R$ 43,377,000.00 (forty-three million and three hundred and seventy-seven thousand reais) by Ecogen, after deducting the debt balances. As a consequence of the conclusion of the balance for this operation, any adjustments in the price may still occur within a period of up to 60 (sixty) days.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, October 4th, 2018.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 21:42:01 UTC
