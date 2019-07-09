Light : Notice to the Market - Update Material Stake

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, Article 12, paragraph 4th, of January 3, 2002 informs its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the explanations provided by the shareholder Pzena Investment Management, LLC on July 8, 2019, it holds 2.96% of outstanding shares of the Company with right to vote. Therefore, the information provided by the aforementioned shareholder was duly updated in the Company's Reference Form, available on the CVM's website.

Rio de Janeiro, July 09, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

