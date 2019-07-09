Light : Notice to the Market - Update Material Stake

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, Article 12, paragraph 4th, of January 3, 2002 informs its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the explanations provided by the shareholder Pzena Investment Management, LLC on July 8, 2019, it holds 2.96% of outstanding shares of the Company with right to vote. Therefore, the information provided by the aforementioned shareholder was duly updated in the Company's Reference Form, available on the CVM's website.
Rio de Janeiro, July 09, 2019
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
CEO and Investor Relations Officer
Página 1 de 1
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 22:57:05 UTC