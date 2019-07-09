Log in
LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
07/08
19.69 BRL   +0.87%
Light : Notice to the Market - Update Material Stake

07/09/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, Article 12, paragraph 4th, of January 3, 2002 informs its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the explanations provided by the shareholder Pzena Investment Management, LLC on July 8, 2019, it holds 2.96% of outstanding shares of the Company with right to vote. Therefore, the information provided by the aforementioned shareholder was duly updated in the Company's Reference Form, available on the CVM's website.

Rio de Janeiro, July 09, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Página 1 de 1

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 22:57:05 UTC
