Light : Prepayment - 14th Issuance Debentures

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. informs its shareholders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA"), in the context of its liability management, held on this date, the full prepayment of the due balance, in the amount of R$ 328 million of principal, interest and charges, of the 14th issuance of non-convertible debentures, with final maturity in March 2021, and contract interest rate of CDI + 3.50% per year.

Rio de Janeiro, August 09, 2019.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer