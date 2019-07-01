Light : Restricted Offering

LIGHT S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1

Av. Marechal Floriano, nº 168, parte, 2º andar, Corredor A

20080-002, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

MATERIAL FACT

LIGHT S.A. (B3 Ticker: LIGT3) ("LIGHT" or the "Company"), pursuant to Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company at a meeting held on July 1, 2019, approved a primary and secondary offering in accordance with CVM Rule 476 of 111,111,111 common shares issued by the Company (the "Shares"), which will consist of (i) 100,000,000 newly issued common shares of the Company (the "Primary Offering") and (ii) 11,111,111 common shares of the Company to be offered and sold by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (the "Selling Shareholder") (the "Secondary Offering," and together with the Primary Offering, the "Restricted Offering"), in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended, to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). The total number of Shares proposed to be offered may be upsized by up to 20% of the total number of Shares initially offered, or up to 22,222,222 Shares, at the offering price (the "Additional Shares").

The Restricted Offering of the Shares of the Company has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

In order to comply with CVM regulations and to ensure the participation of current shareholders in the Restricted Offering, a priority right will be given to existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for up to all of the shares to be placed through the Restricted Offering pro rata to their shareholdings in the Company's capital ("Priority Offering"). Therefore, all of the Shares to be offered in the Restricted Offering (including the Additional Shares) will be offered to existing shareholders first pursuant to the Priority Offering. The Priority Offering of Shares occurring in Brazil concurrently with the Restricted Offering has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly, the Priority Offering is only available to investors in the United States or