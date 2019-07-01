Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Light SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/01
18.85 BRL   -2.73%
07/01LIGHT : Restricted Offering
PU
07/01EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Light readies two billion reais share offering - sources
RE
06/28LIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Light : Restricted Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1

Av. Marechal Floriano, nº 168, parte, 2º andar, Corredor A

20080-002, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

MATERIAL FACT

LIGHT S.A. (B3 Ticker: LIGT3) ("LIGHT" or the "Company"), pursuant to Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company at a meeting held on July 1, 2019, approved a primary and secondary offering in accordance with CVM Rule 476 of 111,111,111 common shares issued by the Company (the "Shares"), which will consist of (i) 100,000,000 newly issued common shares of the Company (the "Primary Offering") and (ii) 11,111,111 common shares of the Company to be offered and sold by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (the "Selling Shareholder") (the "Secondary Offering," and together with the Primary Offering, the "Restricted Offering"), in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended, to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). The total number of Shares proposed to be offered may be upsized by up to 20% of the total number of Shares initially offered, or up to 22,222,222 Shares, at the offering price (the "Additional Shares").

The Restricted Offering of the Shares of the Company has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

In order to comply with CVM regulations and to ensure the participation of current shareholders in the Restricted Offering, a priority right will be given to existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for up to all of the shares to be placed through the Restricted Offering pro rata to their shareholdings in the Company's capital ("Priority Offering"). Therefore, all of the Shares to be offered in the Restricted Offering (including the Additional Shares) will be offered to existing shareholders first pursuant to the Priority Offering. The Priority Offering of Shares occurring in Brazil concurrently with the Restricted Offering has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly, the Priority Offering is only available to investors in the United States or

to U.S. persons in reliance on exemptions from registration provided under the Securities Act.

This material fact notice is disclosed for informative purpose only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation. This material fact notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, including the Shares, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

If you would like to receive a free translation of the full Portuguese-language fato relevante and are able to certify that you are a "qualified institutional buyer" (as defined in the Securities Act) to the reasonable satisfaction of the Company, please contact the Company's Investors Relations Department at Avenida Marechal Floriano, nº 168, parte, 2º andar, Corredor A, CEP 20080-002, City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, or access the Company's website at www.ri.light.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2019.

LIGHT S.A.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 03:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIGHT SA
07/01LIGHT : Restricted Offering
PU
07/01EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Light readies two billion reais share offering - sources
RE
06/28LIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
06/04RENOVA : ANEEL revokes plan to transfer the control of wind farms to AES
PU
05/31REVELANTE FACT : Light is considering a public offering
PU
05/31LIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
05/21LIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
05/15LIGHT : Earnings Releases 1Q19
PU
05/14LIGHT : Change in the 1T19 Earnings Release Date
PU
04/30LIGHT : Change in the Company's Executive Board
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 778 M
EBIT 2019 1 210 M
Net income 2019 355 M
Debt 2019 7 509 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 3 844 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,3  BRL
Last Close Price 18,9  BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA17.45%1 026
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.86%98 115
ENEL21.73%70 996
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.25%64 243
IBERDROLA24.91%62 212
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.20%62 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About