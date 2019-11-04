Light S A : Convening Request - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIG3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Company's Board of Directors received a letter sent by shareholders representing more than 5% of its capital stock, in which, based on article 123 of Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), request the convening of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to resolve on the recomposition of the Company's Board of Directors through a new election of 8 members ("Convening Request").

Light's Management will take appropriate action to comply with the Convening Request within eight days, as provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed of any new information related to this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, November 4, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.