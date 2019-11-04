Light S A : Convening Request - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Material Fact
Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIG3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Company's Board of Directors received a letter sent by shareholders representing more than 5% of its capital stock, in which, based on article 123 of Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), request the convening of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to resolve on the recomposition of the Company's Board of Directors through a new election of 8 members ("Convening Request").
Light's Management will take appropriate action to comply with the Convening Request within eight days, as provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed of any new information related to this Material Fact.
Rio de Janeiro, November 4, 2019
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A.
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 01:19:01 UTC