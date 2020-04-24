Log in
Light S A : Fitch affirms Light's credit rating

04/24/2020 | 07:48pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Fitch affirms Light's credit rating

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the national scale rating at A+(bra) and the international scale rating at BB-, changing both from stable to negative perspective.

Rio de Janeiro, April 24, 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 23:47:12 UTC
