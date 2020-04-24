Light S A : Fitch affirms Light's credit rating

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Notice to the Market
Fitch affirms Light's credit rating
Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the national scale rating at A+(bra) and the international scale rating at BB-, changing both from stable to negative perspective.
Rio de Janeiro, April 24, 2020
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
