Light S A : Fitch affirms Light's credit rating

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Fitch affirms Light's credit rating

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the national scale rating at A+(bra) and the international scale rating at BB-, changing both from stable to negative perspective.

Rio de Janeiro, April 24, 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

