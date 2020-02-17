Light S A : New Composition of the Board of Directors' Committees

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Notice to the Market
New Composition of the Board of Directors' Committees
Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the new composition of the support committees to the Board of Directors was resolved, as follows:
|
Audit Committee
|
Operations and
|
HR, Governance and
|
Sustainability
|
(Statutory)
|
Finance Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ricardo Reisen
|
Octávio Lopes
|
Carlos Parcias
|
(Coordinator)
|
(Coordinator)
|
(Coordinator)
|
|
|
|
Antonio Junqueira
|
Carlos Cruz
|
David Zylbersztajn
|
|
|
|
Carlos Cruz
|
Carlos Ferreira
|
Patricia Bentes
|
|
|
|
Carlos Ferreira
|
Carlos Parcias
|
Ricardo Reisen
|
|
|
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
|
|
Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2020
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
