Light S A : New Composition of the Board of Directors' Committees

02/17/2020 | 05:52pm EST

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

New Composition of the Board of Directors' Committees

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the new composition of the support committees to the Board of Directors was resolved, as follows:

Audit Committee

Operations and

HR, Governance and

Sustainability

(Statutory)

Finance Committee

Committee

Ricardo Reisen

Octávio Lopes

Carlos Parcias

(Coordinator)

(Coordinator)

(Coordinator)

Antonio Junqueira

Carlos Cruz

David Zylbersztajn

Carlos Cruz

Carlos Ferreira

Patricia Bentes

Carlos Ferreira

Carlos Parcias

Ricardo Reisen

----

----

----

Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Light SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
