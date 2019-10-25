Light S A : Resignation of Board Member

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIG3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on October 24, 2019, received the resignation letter of Mr. Cledorvino Belini from his position as member of the Company's Board of Directors ("BoD"). This position will remain vacant until the next General Shareholders' Meeting that will decide on the recomposition of the BoD.

The Company's management thanks Mr. Belini for its dedication and professionalism during its activities as a member of the BoD.

Rio de Janeiro, October 25, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.