Light SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/25
18.23 BRL   -1.67%
LIGHT S A : Resignation of Board Member
PU
10/18LIGHT S A : SESA acquired 449 MWaverage at Auction A-6
PU
10/15LIGHT S A : Conclusion of the sale of Light shares in Renova
PU
Light S A : Resignation of Board Member

0
10/25/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIG3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on October 24, 2019, received the resignation letter of Mr. Cledorvino Belini from his position as member of the Company's Board of Directors ("BoD"). This position will remain vacant until the next General Shareholders' Meeting that will decide on the recomposition of the BoD.

The Company's management thanks Mr. Belini for its dedication and professionalism during its activities as a member of the BoD.

Rio de Janeiro, October 25, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 00:56:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 12 017 M
EBIT 2019 1 191 M
Net income 2019 356 M
Debt 2019 6 463 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 5 635 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,85  BRL
Last Close Price 18,54  BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
