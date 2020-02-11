Log in
LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11
22.27 BRL   +3.58%
06:54pLIGHT S A : Resignation of Board Member
PU
2019LIGHT S A : New Composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors
PU
2019LIGHT S A : Notice to Shareholders - dividends payment
PU
Light S A : Resignation of Board Member

02/11/2020 | 06:54pm EST

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth on CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, on the date hereof, was informed about the resignation of Mr. Ivan Monteiro from his position as member of the Company's Board of Directors.

It is also necessary to inform that the election for the respective position will be carried out at a Shareholders' Meeting to be called in due time, as per the Company's Bylaws.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Ivan Monteiro for his professionalism and dedication as a member of the its Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, February 11, 2020.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 23:53:13 UTC
