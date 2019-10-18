Light S A : SESA acquired 449 MWaverage at Auction A-6

LIGHT S.A.

Light SESA acquired 449 MWaverage at Auction A-6

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the 30th New Energy Auction A-6, held today by the Brazil's Board of Commercialization of Electric Energy (CCEE), its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA") acquired energy in the total amount of 449 MWaverage, starting supply in January 2025 and effective for up to 30 years, at an average price of R$176.09/MWh.

This energy will replace contracts currently in place maturing in December 2024 with an inflation adjusted average price of approximately R$280.00/MWh, representing a reduction around 38%.

The lower cost of energy acquisition benefits the plans of loss combat and default reduction, as well as decreasing the pressure on the Company's cash flow.

Rio de Janeiro, October 18, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

