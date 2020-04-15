Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Light SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/14
11.47 BRL   +10.08%
06:36pLIGHT S A : Settlement of 18th Debentures of Light SESA
PU
03/13LIGHT S A : Earnings Results Presentation - 4Q19
PU
03/10LIGHT S A : ANEEL defines 2020 Tariff Adjustment for Light Serviços de Eletricidade
PU
Light S A : Settlement of 18th Debentures of Light SESA

04/15/2020 | 06:36pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, on the date hereof, was settled the 18th issuance of simple, non-convertible into shares, in single series, unsecured debentures, with additional personal guarantee from the Company, from its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light Sesa"), for public distribution with restricted placement efforts in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 476/09, as amended, in the total amount of R$400 million.

The debentures will be entitled to interest corresponding to CDI + 2.51% p.a. and have a maturity period of one year.

The proceeds will be allocated to strengthen Light Sesa's cash position, within the ordinary management of its businesses.

Rio de Janeiro, April 15, 2020.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 22:35:08 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 11 361 M
EBIT 2020 772 M
Net income 2020 18,9 M
Debt 2020 6 719 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 182x
P/E ratio 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 3 419 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,67  BRL
Last Close Price 11,25  BRL
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ana Marta Horta Veloso Chief Executive & Investor Relations Officer
David Zylbersztajn Independent Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Auguste Pimenta Engineering Director
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA6.20%669
NEXTERA ENERGY0.09%118 629
ENEL S.P.A.-8.84%71 842
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.97%68 755
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.87%66 371
IBERDROLA-1.48%64 024
