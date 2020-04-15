Light S A : Settlement of 18th Debentures of Light SESA

LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, on the date hereof, was settled the 18th issuance of simple, non-convertible into shares, in single series, unsecured debentures, with additional personal guarantee from the Company, from its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light Sesa"), for public distribution with restricted placement efforts in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 476/09, as amended, in the total amount of R$400 million.

The debentures will be entitled to interest corresponding to CDI + 2.51% p.a. and have a maturity period of one year.

The proceeds will be allocated to strengthen Light Sesa's cash position, within the ordinary management of its businesses.

Rio de Janeiro, April 15, 2020.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.