Light : S&P assigns AA+ rating to the new issuance of debentures of Light Sesa

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the credit rating agency S&P Global assigned AA+ to the national scale ratings to the 17th issuance of debenture of its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A ("Light Sesa").

Rio de Janeiro, September 27, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

