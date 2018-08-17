Log in
Light : is Evaluating the Possibility of Raising Funds through a Public Offering

08/17/2018 | 02:56am CEST

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Company"), under the terms of Instruction No. 358, dated as of January 3, 2002 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is evaluating the possibility of raising funds through a public offering of common shares issued by the Company ("Offering"), and, as a preliminary and preparatory act for the potential Offering, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("Memorandum") aiming to anchor a portion of such potential Offering by investment funds led by GP Investments, Ltd. ("Investors").

The Memorandum is a preliminary and non-binding document, which only establishes indicative terms and conditions in case the Offering, in fact, occurs. However, the Company emphasizes that the effective pursuit of the Offering and the proposed anchoring by the Investors are subject to several factors and conditions, amongst others, market conditions, and there is no guarantee that neither will occur or under which terms and condition.

As of this date, there is no definitive guarantee as to the performance of the Offering, as well as its structure and volume. Any future offering of shares will be conducted in accordance with the applicable regulations and legislation.

The Company will keep the Market informed of any development or deliberations regarding the potential Offering and the potential transaction proposed by the Investors, with due regard to the restrictions contained in CVM rules and other applicable legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, August 16th, 2018.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:55:07 UTC
