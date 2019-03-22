Material Fact: Renova: Approval AES

LIGHT S.A.

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released yesterday, March 21st, 2019, the following Material Fact:

"Renova Energia SA (RNEW11) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors deliberated to accept the new binding offer presented by AES Tietê Energia S.A. ("AES"), for the acquisition of the shares representing the totality of the capital of special purpose entities that make up the Alto Sertão III wind complex ("Transaction").

The transaction is still subject to satisfactory negotiation of final documents between the parties involved, which should include, among other provisions, accomplishment of precedent conditions and the required approvals for its conclusion.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep the shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."

Rio de Janeiro, March 22nd, 2019.

