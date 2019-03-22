Material Fact: Renova Reestructure

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released yesterday, March 21st, 2019, the following Material Fact:

"Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW11) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors has deliberated on the following transactions to settle its debts:

1. Reshaping of debts with related parties, of which R$ 768 million held by Cemig GT and R$ 253 million held by Light Comercializadora de Energia S.A. ("LightCom"), values as of March 2019, through the following instruments, in proportion to the balance of its debts:

a. Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 298 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, one year grace period and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee and surety guarantee.

b. Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 723 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, bullet payment and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee.

2. Reshaping of debts with CitiBank and BTG Pactual, in the amounts of approximately R$ 176 million and 179 million, respectively, according to the following instruments:

a. Citibank - Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 176 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, one year grace period and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee.

b. BTG - Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 179 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, one year grace period and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee.

The above Transactions are still subject to satisfactory negotiation of final documents between the parties involved.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."

Rio de Janeiro, March 22nd, 2019.

LIGHT S.A.

Luís Fernando Paroli Santos

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer