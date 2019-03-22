Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Light SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/21
21.79 BRL   -1.67%
12:45aMATERIAL FACT : Renova: Approval AES
PU
12:45aMATERIAL FACT : Renova Reestructure
PU
03/20LIGHT SA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Material Fact: Renova Reestructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 12:45am EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released yesterday, March 21st, 2019, the following Material Fact:

"Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW11) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors has deliberated on the following transactions to settle its debts:

1. Reshaping of debts with related parties, of which R$ 768 million held by Cemig GT and R$ 253 million held by Light Comercializadora de Energia S.A. ("LightCom"), values as of March 2019, through the following instruments, in proportion to the balance of its debts:

a. Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 298 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, one year grace period and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee and surety guarantee.

b. Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 723 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, bullet payment and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee.

2. Reshaping of debts with CitiBank and BTG Pactual, in the amounts of approximately R$ 176 million and 179 million, respectively, according to the following instruments:

a. Citibank - Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 176 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, one year grace period and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee.

b. BTG - Debt securities issued by the Company in the amount of approximately R$ 179 million, as of March 2019, maturing within 6 years, one year grace period and 155% of CDI as interest, with real guarantee.

The above Transactions are still subject to satisfactory negotiation of final documents between the parties involved.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."

Rio de Janeiro, March 22nd, 2019.

LIGHT S.A.

Luís Fernando Paroli Santos

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 04:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIGHT SA
12:45aMATERIAL FACT : Renova: Approval AES
PU
12:45aMATERIAL FACT : Renova Reestructure
PU
03/20LIGHT SA : annual earnings release
01/02RENOVA : Not approved the offer
PU
2018RENOVA : Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
PU
2018RENOVA : Seizure of Chipley Shares
PU
2018LIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events 2019
PU
2018CEMIG : Put Option
PU
2018LIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events 2018
PU
2018CEMIG : Sale of Shares
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 11 606 M
EBIT 2018 1 230 M
Net income 2018 303 M
Debt 2018 7 495 M
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 14,81
P/E ratio 2019 8,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 4 519 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA34.30%1 187
NEXTERA ENERGY INC10.41%90 790
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.18%64 980
ENEL9.91%64 386
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.11%59 901
IBERDROLA10.86%57 860
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.