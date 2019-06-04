Log in
LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/04
19.29 BRL   +1.05%
Renova: ANEEL revokes plan to transfer the control of wind farms to AES

06/04/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released today, June 04, 2019, the following Material Fact:

"Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW3; RNEW4; RNEW11) ("Company" or "Renova"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs that, today, the National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL") rejected, in its 19th Ordinary Public Board Meeting of 2019, the plan to transfer the control of 20 wind farms to AES and determined the license revocation of such ventures. The regulator agency also determined the opening of administrative proceedings for the instruction of penalties of temporary suspension of the participation of Renova in energy auctions.

The Company clarifys that the decision by ANEEL impacts only the parks of Alto Sertão III complex "phase B", which, although without grant, can be trated, so that negotiations involving the operation with the AES remain in force.

In reference to the Material Fact of April 9, 2019, the Company transaction includes the sale of Alto Sertão III "phase A" with an installed capacity of 438MW for R$350 million, the sale of Alto Sertão

  1. "phase B" with 305 MW of capacity to be installed for R$90 million, and an option to buy up to 1.1 GW of wind power projects under development for up to R$76 million. The transaction is still bound to a possible increase in value in the form of earn-out if the performance of the winds of "phase A" exceeds the target negotiated.

Renova reiterates its commitment to keep the shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."

Rio de Janeiro, June 04, 2019.

LIGHT S.A.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Chief Business Development and IR Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:27:09 UTC
