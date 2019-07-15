Log in
LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/15
19.78 BRL   +0.25%
07/12LIGHT : Restricted Offering
PU
07/09LIGHT : Notice to the Market - Update Material Stake
PU
07/01LIGHT : Restricted Offering
PU
Renova: Extension of BNDES Bridge Loan

07/15/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., a company in which Light Energia S.A., a closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released today, July 15, 2019, the following notice to the market:

"Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW3, RNEW4 e RNEW11) ("Renova" "Company"), informs the market in general that the bridge loan obtained from Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") with resources to be allocated in the execution of the works of Alto Sertão III wind Complex in the amount of R$ 988 million (base date June 30, 2019) which would expire today, had its due date extended in 30 days, changing its due date to August 15, 2019.

The Company reiterates its commitment to disclose, timely, any fact of interest to its shareholders."

Rio de Janeiro, July 15, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 22:49:06 UTC
