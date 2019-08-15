Log in
LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
08/15
19.38 BRL   -1.62%
RENOVA : Extension of BNDES Bridge Loan
PU
08/14LIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
08/09LIGHT : Change in the 2T19 Earnings Release Date
PU
Renova: Extension of BNDES Bridge Loan

08/15/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., a company in which Light Energia S.A., a closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released today, August 15, 2019, the following notice to the market:

"Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW3, RNEW4 e RNEW11) ("Renova" "Company"), informs the market in general that the bridge loan obtained from Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") with resources to be allocated in the execution of the works of Alto Sertão III wind Complex in the amount of R$ 993 million (base date June 30, 20191) which would expire today, had its due date extended in 60 days, changing its due date to October 15, 2019.

The Company reiterates its commitment to disclose, timely, any fact of interest to its shareholders."

Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2019

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

1 The amount of R$ 988 million reported in the notice to the market of July 15, 2019 referred to base date May 30, 2019.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 919 M
EBIT 2019 1 209 M
Net income 2019 421 M
Debt 2019 7 428 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 6,56x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 5 890 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,86  BRL
Last Close Price 19,38  BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA19.39%1 493
NEXTERA ENERGY INC23.67%102 988
ENEL SPA19.13%68 076
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.91%64 707
IBERDROLA27.19%63 273
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.42%60 519
