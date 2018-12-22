Renova: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3 rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released today, December 21th, 2018, the following Material Fact:

"Renova Energia SA (RNEW11) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that received today from Farallon Latin America Investimentos Ltda ("Farallon"), a binding offer ("Offer") for Alto Sertão III Wind Complex.

The Company's management is evaluating the proposal received.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."

Rio de Janeiro, December 21, 2018.

LIGHT S.A.

Luís Fernando Paroli Santos

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer