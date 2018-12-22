Log in
LIGHT SA (LIGT3)
End-of-day quote  - 12/21
16.09 BRL
03/22LIGHT SA : annual earnings release
03/14LIGHT SA : annual earnings release
2016Exclusive - Brazil's Cemig to fire CEO, CFO on Wednesday, sources say
RE
Renova: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex

12/22/2018 | 02:15am CET

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3 rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released today, December 21th, 2018, the following Material Fact:

"Renova Energia SA (RNEW11) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that received today from Farallon Latin America Investimentos Ltda ("Farallon"), a binding offer ("Offer") for Alto Sertão III Wind Complex.

The Company's management is evaluating the proposal received.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."

Rio de Janeiro, December 21, 2018.

LIGHT S.A.

Luís Fernando Paroli Santos

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 01:14:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 10 910 M
EBIT 2018 1 249 M
Net income 2018 308 M
Debt 2018 7 157 M
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 10,55
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 3 338 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA-2.76%869
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.79%62 833
IBERDROLA8.73%51 473
DOMINION ENERGY-7.70%49 117
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.84%46 393
EXELON CORPORATION16.01%44 299
