Renova: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
MATERIAL FACT
Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 358, of January 3 rd, 2002 as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Renova Energia S.A., company in which Light Energia S.A., closely-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Light, is a participant in the controlling block, released today, December 21th, 2018, the following Material Fact:
"Renova Energia SA (RNEW11) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that received today from Farallon Latin America Investimentos Ltda ("Farallon"), a binding offer ("Offer") for Alto Sertão III Wind Complex.
The Company's management is evaluating the proposal received.
The Company reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed in accordance with applicable legislation."
Rio de Janeiro, December 21, 2018.
LIGHT S.A.
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 01:14:03 UTC