Revelante Fact: Light is considering a public offering

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0026316-1
Publicly-held company
MATERIAL FACT
Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions of Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is considering a primary public offering of its shares with restricted selling efforts, in Brazil and internationally, to qualified institutional investors in the United States and to investors who are deemed to be non-residents of or not domiciled in the United States of America, pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("Offering"). The Offering may also include a sale by shareholders of the Company. The funds raised with a possible Offering will be used primarily to reduce the Company's indebtedness.
It is worth noting that any potential public offering is subject to the prevailing conditions of the Brazilian and international capital markets and the Company and the selling shareholders obtaining the requisite corporate approvals. Additionally, any future equity offering will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulation.
This material fact is not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities mentioned in this material fact have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
On this date, there is no public offer of securities of the Company being conducted in Brazil or in the United States.
There shall not be any sale of the securities to be sold in the offering in any state or jurisdiction, including in Brazil or the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
This Material Fact is intended to be merely informative and under no circumstances shall be construed as, nor configure, an investment recommendation or offer to sell, or a solicitation or offer to buy, any security issued by the Company in Brazil, including its shares.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about any public offering of shares, pursuant to the applicable regulations.
Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2019.
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
CEO, Chief Business Development and IR Officer
Disclaimer
