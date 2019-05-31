Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Light SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/31
18.94 BRL   +3.50%
07:34pLIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
07:34pREVELANTE FACT : Light is considering a public offering
PU
05/21LIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Revelante Fact: Light is considering a public offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0026316-1

Publicly-held company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions of Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is considering a primary public offering of its shares with restricted selling efforts, in Brazil and internationally, to qualified institutional investors in the United States and to investors who are deemed to be non-residents of or not domiciled in the United States of America, pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("Offering"). The Offering may also include a sale by shareholders of the Company. The funds raised with a possible Offering will be used primarily to reduce the Company's indebtedness.

It is worth noting that any potential public offering is subject to the prevailing conditions of the Brazilian and international capital markets and the Company and the selling shareholders obtaining the requisite corporate approvals. Additionally, any future equity offering will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulation.

This material fact is not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities mentioned in this material fact have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

On this date, there is no public offer of securities of the Company being conducted in Brazil or in the United States.

There shall not be any sale of the securities to be sold in the offering in any state or jurisdiction, including in Brazil or the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This Material Fact is intended to be merely informative and under no circumstances shall be construed as, nor configure, an investment recommendation or offer to sell, or a solicitation or offer to buy, any security issued by the Company in Brazil, including its shares.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about any public offering of shares, pursuant to the applicable regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2019.

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

CEO, Chief Business Development and IR Officer

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 23:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIGHT SA
07:34pLIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
07:34pREVELANTE FACT : Light is considering a public offering
PU
05/21LIGHT : Change in the Board of Executive Officers
PU
05/15LIGHT : Earnings Releases 1Q19
PU
05/14LIGHT : Change in the 1T19 Earnings Release Date
PU
04/30LIGHT : Change in the Company's Executive Board
PU
04/30LIGHT SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29LIGHT : Acquisition of Material Stake - Pzena Investment Management
PU
04/27LIGHT : Multiple Voting Process Adoption Request
PU
04/26LIGHT : Calendar of corporate events
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 847 M
EBIT 2019 1 403 M
Net income 2019 455 M
Debt 2019 7 316 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 8,16
P/E ratio 2020 6,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 3 732 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA9.09%937
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.45%95 279
ENEL10.17%62 885
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.89%62 270
IBERDROLA19.95%61 096
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.26%59 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About