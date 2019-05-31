Revelante Fact: Light is considering a public offering

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0026316-1

Publicly-held company

MATERIAL FACT

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light"), in compliance with the provisions of Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is considering a primary public offering of its shares with restricted selling efforts, in Brazil and internationally, to qualified institutional investors in the United States and to investors who are deemed to be non-residents of or not domiciled in the United States of America, pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("Offering"). The Offering may also include a sale by shareholders of the Company. The funds raised with a possible Offering will be used primarily to reduce the Company's indebtedness.

It is worth noting that any potential public offering is subject to the prevailing conditions of the Brazilian and international capital markets and the Company and the selling shareholders obtaining the requisite corporate approvals. Additionally, any future equity offering will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulation.

This material fact is not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities mentioned in this material fact have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.