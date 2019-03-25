Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lightbridge Corp    LTBR

LIGHTBRIDGE CORP

(LTBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lightbridge CEO to Participate on Nuclear Deployment Forum Panel; Part of Nuclear Innovation Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:31am EDT

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel developer, today announced that Seth Grae, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge, will participate on a panel discussion, entitled, “Ensuring a Stable Talent Pipeline” being held on Wednesday, March 27th at 2:30 pm ET at the Nuclear Deployment Forum. The Forum is part of Nuclear Innovation Week and is being hosted by the Nuclear Energy Institute, Electric Power Research Institute and Gateway for Accelerated innovation in Nuclear at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Washington, DC.

The Forum spotlights progress and challenges toward deploying advanced nuclear technologies, including demonstration capabilities and supply chain development.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties’ ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at http://ir.ltbridge.com/alerts.cfm.

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's joint venture operating agreement and other binding agreements with Framatome, the expected cooperation between Framatome and the Company, the ability of commercial nuclear utilities to generate more electricity from their nuclear power plants using Lightbridge fuel, and that the economic and safety benefits of our fuel will encourage greater use of nuclear power. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel. +1 855-379-9900
ir@ltbridge.com

Lightbridge Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIGHTBRIDGE CORP
08:31aLightbridge CEO to Participate on Nuclear Deployment Forum Panel; Part of Nuc..
GL
03/23LIGHTBRIDGE : CEO to Participate on National Security Panel at the 2019 Export-I..
AQ
03/22Lightbridge CEO to Participate on National Security Panel at the 2019 Export-..
GL
03/21Lightbridge Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings & Business Update Conferen..
GL
03/18Lightbridge to Present at the 5th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Sym..
GL
03/14Lightbridge CEO to Participate on Nuclear Energy Panel at the U.S. Capitol
GL
02/14Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Reappointed to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committ..
GL
02/13Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Meets with President Trump and Leading Nuclear Indu..
GL
02/07LIGHTBRIDGE : Awarded Patent in China for CANDU Metallic Nuclear Fuel Assembly
AQ
02/06Lightbridge Awarded Patent in China for CANDU Metallic Nuclear Fuel Assembly
GL
More news
Chart LIGHTBRIDGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Lightbridge Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTBRIDGE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Grae President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Graham Executive Chairman
Larry Goldman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel Barstow Magraw Independent Director
Victor E. Alessi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHTBRIDGE CORP8.62%23
WORLDPAY INC44.43%34 299
FISERV16.45%33 545
FIRST DATA CORP50.09%23 789
GLOBAL PAYMENTS29.93%21 152
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES27.86%20 388
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.