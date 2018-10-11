Lightbridge Executive Chairman Ambassador Thomas Graham Featured Speaker on Panel Discussion at the United Nations

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a U.S. nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Ambassador Thomas Graham, Executive Chairman of Lightbridge Corporation, was a featured speaker on a panel discussion on the nuclear weapons disarmament process at the United Nations on October 9, 2018.



During his presentation Ambassador Graham addressed the importance of developing additional nuclear weapon free zones and the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He also elaborated on the existential threat of climate change, “a threat as great, if not greater than, the threat of nuclear weapons.” Specifically, he noted that “unlike renewables, nuclear power has been proven for decades as being capable of powering large cities and statistically, is the safest of all energy production sources.”

The panel discussion was part of a program on nuclear weapon non-proliferation, introduced by Paolo Cotta-Ramusino, Secretary General of Pugwash International, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1995 and aims to develop and support the use of scientific, evidence-based policymaking, focusing on areas where nuclear and WMD risks are present.

The panel was chaired by the Ambassador Sergio Duarte of Brazil, Former High Representative for Disarmament at the United Nations. The Brazilian Mission to the United Nations and Pugwash International sponsored the panel, which also featured the Irish Ambassador to the United Nations, a distinguished professor from the University of Antwerp in Belgium and Jawaharlal Nehru University in India.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties’ ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at http://ir.ltbridge.com/alerts.cfm .

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp .

Forward Looking Statements



With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's joint venture operating agreement and other binding agreements with Framatome, the expected cooperation between Framatome and the Company, the ability of commercial nuclear utilities to generate more electricity from their nuclear power plants using Lightbridge fuel, and that the economic and safety benefits of our fuel will encourage greater use of nuclear power. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Investor Relations Contact:

