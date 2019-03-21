Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lightbridge Corp    LTBR

LIGHTBRIDGE CORP

(LTBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lightbridge Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings & Business Update Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:31am EDT

RESTON, Va., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology development company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Friday, March 29th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other meaningful developments.  

Interested parties can access the conference call by calling 877-407-0778 for U.S. callers, or +1-201-689-8565 for international callers.  The call will be available on the Company’s website via webcast at http://ir.ltbridge.com/events.cfm. The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer and other Lightbridge executives will also be available to answer questions. Questions may also be submitted in writing before or during the conference call to ir@Ltbridge.com. 

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through 11:00 a.m. on April 29, 2019, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 (U.S. callers) or +1-919-882-2331 (international callers) and entering conference ID: 45331.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties’ ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com and www.enfission.net.  

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at http://ir.ltbridge.com/alerts.cfm.

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel. +1 855-379-9900
ir@ltbridge.com

Lightbridge Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIGHTBRIDGE CORP
08:31aLightbridge Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings & Business Update Conferen..
GL
03/18Lightbridge to Present at the 5th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Sym..
GL
03/14Lightbridge CEO to Participate on Nuclear Energy Panel at the U.S. Capitol
GL
02/14Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Reappointed to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committ..
GL
02/13Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Meets with President Trump and Leading Nuclear Indu..
GL
02/07LIGHTBRIDGE : Awarded Patent in China for CANDU Metallic Nuclear Fuel Assembly
AQ
02/06Lightbridge Awarded Patent in China for CANDU Metallic Nuclear Fuel Assembly
GL
01/31LIGHTBRIDGE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04LIGHTBRIDGE : CEO to Participate in Workshop on Nuclear Power in the Middle East
AQ
01/03Lightbridge CEO to Participate in Workshop on Nuclear Power in the Middle Eas..
GL
More news
Chart LIGHTBRIDGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Lightbridge Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTBRIDGE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Grae President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Graham Executive Chairman
Larry Goldman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel Barstow Magraw Independent Director
Victor E. Alessi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHTBRIDGE CORP8.29%23
WORLDPAY INC40.08%33 264
FISERV13.93%32 820
FIRST DATA CORP46.60%23 236
CINTAS CORPORATION22.14%21 451
GLOBAL PAYMENTS29.31%21 051
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.