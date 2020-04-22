Lightbridge Launches Redesigned Corporate Website - www.ltbridge.com

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it has launched a new, redesigned website, www.ltbridge.com. With an updated design, the new Lightbridge website offers easy-to-navigate functionality and a content-rich site experience.



The Company redesigned the website to serve as a better visual showcase of its next-generation Lightbridge Fuel™ nuclear fuel technology, designed for existing and new reactors, improving their economics by increasing power output and enabling longer fuel cycles, as well as improving their safety and proliferation resistance.

Seth Grae, president and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation said: “The launch our new website will better demonstrate the advantages of our advanced fuel technology, and we look forward to providing our website visitors with easier navigation and an attractive interface with essential details and insights about our developments. We are optimistic the launch of our redesigned website can expand the awareness of Lightbridge and its potential to investors, as well as to key participants in the nuclear power industry.”

To view the new website, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. Lightbridge invented, patented and has independently validated the technology. The Company has assembled a world class development team including veterans of leading global fuel manufacturers. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model, independently validated and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel and high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities and other steps to commercialization of Lightbridge Fuel™. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact: