LIGHTHOUSE GROUP PLC (LGT)
Lighthouse : Malcolm Streatfield discusses the Lighthouse results for the first half of 2018

09/04/2018 | 11:37am CEST

Lighthouse Group's main focus is on providing financial advice to 'Middle Britain' and is differentiated by contracts with 21 affinity partners. In this interview CEO Malcolm Streatfield discusses the results for the first half of 2018, highlighting good overall progress with revenues up by 5% from H117, PBT 12% and earnings per share 13%. The interim dividend was increased by 67%. Malcolm also outlines the group's dividend policy, progress in the affinity business, an increasing level of recurring income and a positive start to H218.

Lighthouse Group plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:36:04 UTC
Latest news on LIGHTHOUSE GROUP PLC
11:37aLIGHTHOUSE : Malcolm Streatfield discusses the Lighthouse results for the first ..
PU
07/18LIGHTHOUSE : Renewal of affinity contract
PU
07/04LIGHTHOUSE : renews advice deal with 142,000-member Prospect union
AQ
07/03LIGHTHOUSE : Renewal of affinity contract
PU
06/21LIGHTHOUSE : Renewal of affinity contract
PU
05/30LIGHTHOUSE : New affinity contract
PU
05/18LIGHTHOUSE : Affinity Contract Renewal
PU
05/15LIGHTHOUSE : Affinity contract renewal
PU
05/09LIGHTHOUSE : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
04/05LIGHTHOUSE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 56,1 M
EBIT 2018 2,72 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 39,6 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm John Streatfield Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Last Non-Executive Chairman
Peter James Smith Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Alexander J. Scott-Barrett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth George Paterson Director, Group Director-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHTHOUSE GROUP PLC58.97%51
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP15.27%44 417
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.45%28 183
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.00%19 636
AMUNDI-12.13%14 622
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN23.58%13 520
