Lighthouse : Malcolm Streatfield discusses the Lighthouse results for the first half of 2018

Lighthouse Group's main focus is on providing financial advice to 'Middle Britain' and is differentiated by contracts with 21 affinity partners. In this interview CEO Malcolm Streatfield discusses the results for the first half of 2018, highlighting good overall progress with revenues up by 5% from H117, PBT 12% and earnings per share 13%. The interim dividend was increased by 67%. Malcolm also outlines the group's dividend policy, progress in the affinity business, an increasing level of recurring income and a positive start to H218.