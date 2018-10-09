Lighthouse : New affinity contract

9 October 2018

Lighthouse Group plc (AIM: LGT),the national financial advisory group,is delighted to announce that it has won a new agreement with The National Education Union (NEU), as the preferred provider of expert financial advice to its members, encompassing retirement planning and investments, for three years from 1 September 2018.

National Education Union (NEU) was formed on 1 September 2017 by the amalgamation of the Association of Teachers and Lecturers (ATL) and the National Union of Teachers (NUT). Whilst Lighthouse was the preferred supplier of financial advice to 126,000 members of the ATL, it did not previously act for 336,000 members of the NUT. The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the fourth largest trade union in the TUC, with in excess of 450,000 members, bringing together teachers, lecturers, support staff and leading workers in maintained and independent schools and colleges across the UK.

This contract win establishes the Group as the dominant provider of expert financial advice to those who work in the education sector, from primary to further education, as the preferred supplier of financial advice to members of the NEU, the Association of School and College Leaders and the University and College Union whose aggregate membership is just under 600,000.

This adds to Lighthouse's already strong position within the healthcare sector, through its partnerships with Unison, the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Midwives, FosterTalk and the Social Workers Union and with other major employee organisations such as BA Clubs, Prospect and the Public and Commercial Services Union, and highlights further Lighthouse's capacity to deliver financial planning solutions to a diverse and substantial audience.

Siân Bassett, Assistant General Secretary of The National Education Union (NEU) commented:'We are delighted to have secured this contract with Lighthouse, which will help us to ensure that all of our members are able to access financial planning assistance from a trusted and well reputed organisation. We look forward to working with Lighthouse over the years ahead and progressing our relationship, which will give our members the opportunity to make the most of this membership benefit'.

Malcolm Streatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse commented: 'The Board is very pleased that we have secured this new contract with The National Education Union, which underlines further the quality of service and financial planning support which Lighthouse Financial Advice provides for all participating members in our affinity relationships. We very much look forward to further progressing our relationship with NEU over the years ahead. The Board remains committed to developing further our affinity partnerships throughout the UK.'

