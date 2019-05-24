Lighthouse : Satisfaction of FCA Condition

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 May 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

Lighthouse Group plc

by

Intrinsic Financial Services Limited,

a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Quilter plc

SATISFACTION OF FCA CONDITION

On 3 April 2019, the boards of Quilter plc, Intrinsic Financial Services Limited ( 'Intrinsic' ) and Lighthouse Group plc ( 'Lighthouse' ) announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Intrinsic for Lighthouse pursuant to which Intrinsic would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Lighthouse (the 'Acquisition' ). The Acquisition is being implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Scheme' ). On

10 May 2019, Lighthouse announced that the Scheme was approved by a majority in number of Lighthouse Scheme Shareholders, who voted and were entitled to vote, either in person or by proxy, and who together represented over 75 per cent. by value of the votes cast.

Lighthouse and Intrinsic are pleased to announce that the FCA has given notice in writing that it has determined to approve the Acquisition. The Condition related to such approval has therefore been satisfied.

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or, if applicable, waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the Court sanction of the Scheme.

The Court Hearing has been scheduled to be heard on 10 June 2019. An updated Expected Timetable of Principal Events is set out below.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

The following indicative timetable sets out the expected dates for implementation of the Scheme.

Event Time and/or date1 Court Hearing 10 June 2019 Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Lighthouse Shares 11 June 2019 Scheme Record Time 6.00 pm on 11 June 2019 Suspension of dealings in Lighthouse Shares 7.30 am on 12 June 2019 Effective Date 12 June 2019 Cancellation of admission to trading of Lighthouse Shares 7.00 am on 13 June 2019 Settlement of the consideration payable under the Acquisition By no later than 26 June 2019 Long-Stop Date 30 September 20192

1. These times and dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date on which: (i) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (ii) the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. Lighthouse will give notice of the change(s) by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and, if required by the Panel, send notice of the change(s) to Lighthouse Shareholders and other persons with information rights and, for information only, to holders of options under the Lighthouse LTIP.

2. This is the last date on which the Scheme may become Effective unless Intrinsic and Lighthouse, with the consent of the Panel and, if required, the approval of the Court, agree in writing a later date.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the scheme circular sent to Lighthouse Shareholders on 15 April 2019.

Enquiries:

Intrinsic/Quilter Kathleen Gallagher (Corporate Communications Manager) Tel: +44 (0) 799 000 4932 John-Paul Crutchley (Head of Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0) 207 002 7016 J.P. Morgan Cazenove (financial adviser to Intrinsic and Quilter) Ed Squire / Rajesh Iyer Tel: +44 (0) 207 742 4000 Kirshlen Moodley / Henry Capper Lighthouse Richard Last (Chairman) Tel: +44 (0) 207 065 5640 Malcolm Streatfield (Chief Executive Officer) Peter Smith (Finance Director) Investec Bank plc (financial adviser to Lighthouse) Andrew Pinder / William Godfrey / David Bickerstaffe Tel: +44 (0) 207 597 5970 finnCap Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker to Lighthouse) Julian Blunt /Hannah Boros Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 0500 IFC Advisory Limited (public relations adviser to Lighthouse) Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Florence Chandler Tel: +44 (0) 203 934 6630

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Important notices relating to financial advisers

