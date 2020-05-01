Log in
LightInTheBox : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/01/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BEIJING, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 23 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-files-2019-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301050892.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
