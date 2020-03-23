LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. : Announces Postponement of Fourth Quarter and Full year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

BEIJING, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to customers around the world, today announced that it has decided to postpone the conference call to discuss its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 until it finalizes its internal audit process, which was delayed due to difficulties arisen from the outbreak and continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will announce a new date to report earnings via press release shortly once timing has been confirmed.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its platforms at www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.