LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 23, 2020

03/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BEIJING, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to customers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, March 23, 2020.

LightInTheBox's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 23, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10004878-invite.html. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 31, 2020. The dial-in details are:

US/Canada:

+1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong:

800-930-639

International:

+61-7-3107-6325

Passcode:

10004878

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its platforms at www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-holding-co-ltd-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-on-monday-march-23-2020-301027390.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
