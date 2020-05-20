Lightspeed POS : Collaborates with the CQCD to Make Cloud Commerce More Accessible to Retailers

Together the organizations will provide resources and software that empower City of Montréal, Saint-Jérôme and other Québec-based retailers to adopt much-needed omnichannel strategies

MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) today announced a collaboration with the Conseil Québécois du Commerce de Détail (CQCD) to provide Québec-based retailers with personalized assistance and point-of-sale solutions, to help businesses adapt to changes in consumer behaviour during this disruptive time. Retailers in the City of Montréal, Saint-Jérôme, and other Québec communities will be offered discounted access to Lightspeed's omnichannel solutions. Lightspeed Retail, which works seamlessly with Lightspeed eCommerce, will provide new business channels to SMBs as the economy begins to re-open.

Since Lightspeed launched its innovative omnichannel product in 2016, the company has continued to perfect and update the offering to suit the needs of the modern-day retailer. Over the past four years, the company has introduced impactful product modules, including Lightspeed Analytics, Lightspeed Loyalty, Lightspeed Accounting, and Lightspeed Payments.

Benefits of Lightspeed's Omnichannel Solution for Retailers

Seamless integration of eCommerce with brick-and-mortar stores

Easy-to-accept payments, synchronized inventory, and access to sales data, in-store and online

Connections with customers on multiple platforms, enabling customers to shop at 24/7

Product pickup and shipping flexibility

24/7 support available to all retailers

"We understand that when retailers have the capability to meet their customers where they are, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, that it puts these businesses at a huge advantage—especially in the current climate," says JP Chauvet, President, Lightspeed POS Inc. "Our collaboration with the CQCD provides retailers with meaningful advice and access to digital resources that are integral to how they continue doing business during this time."

"We're thrilled to have a local Montréal-based technology company on board with our mission to support retailers in Québec and address the unique circumstances they are facing at this time," says Stéphane Drouin, General Director, CQCD. "As we assess the immediate needs retail businesses and whether there is value for them to activate an online presence, Lightspeed products are one of the viable solutions we're able to offer."

Headquartered in Montréal, Lightspeed prides itself on the success on the independent merchants who make up the fabric of the community. The company will continue to provide access to essential technology and tools for the city of Montréal, Saint-Jérôme and others, through its collaboration with the CQCD.

Other recent initiatives from Lightspeed to help SMBs protect their business during COVID-19, include select free services for three months, an online resource guide, free online webinars with industry experts, and the #LightspeedLocal campaign reimbursing employees up to $500 in local currency on purchases made from any Lightspeed retail or restaurant customer.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omni-channel commerce platforms in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that help restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

