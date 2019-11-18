Lightspeed POS : Dax Dasilva to participate in Slush 2019 tech conference alongside board chair Patrick Pichette

Dasilva and Pichette set the stage to discuss alternative models of corporate structure and governance at premier international startup event this November in Helsinki

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed, a leading provider of omnichannel point of sale software, solutions and support systems for nearly 57,000 independent retail and restaurant locations worldwide, today announced that founder and CEO, Dax Dasilva, will speak at Slush, the premier international startup and technology event held annually in Helsinki, Finland.

Dasilva will be featured in a conversation entitled The 300-Year Business Plan with Patrick Pichette, former CFO of Google and current chair of the board of directors at Lightspeed as well as General Partner at venture capital firm iNovia Capital. Both will present a framework about values and long-term thinking — challenging entrepreneurs in the audience to ask what kind of legacy they are pursuing.

"Tech founders can be pushed into short-term thinking by competition and the incredible pace of change," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "We at Lightspeed understand the importance of looking at the bigger picture and recognize the great opportunity to address this at Slush with Patrick Pichette. Like myself, he has long worked in tech, remains mission-driven, and upholds high ethical standards amidst looming pressures."

In this discussion, Dasilva and Pichette will debate the merits of alternative models of corporate structure and governance, examining the fast-growth mantra of the tech startup and the prioritization of shareholder value above all else at publicly traded companies. Both will lean on their not-for-profit experience – Dasilva through his Montreal cultural centre Never Apart, and Pichette through his stewardship of Kenauk Nature, a conservancy organization in Quebec.

Lightspeed debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD) in March of 2019 with one of the top 10 technology IPOs in the history of the exchange. In October 2019, Lightspeed was also named the Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX) 2019 Innovator of the Year, and Dasilva was named The Globe and Mail Innovator of the Year, in the running for CEO of Year.

The 300-Year Business Plan session takes place at Helsinki Expo and Convention Center on November 21, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EEST.

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeeds-dax-dasilva-to-participate-in-slush-2019-tech-conference-alongside-board-chair-patrick-pichette-300960056.html

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.